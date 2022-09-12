“The ANC is like a used condom that will be dumped at any time once they are finished using it.”
‘ANC is like a used condom that will be dumped at any time’: Malema
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
“The ANC is like a used condom that will be dumped at any time once they are finished using it.”
These are the words of EFF leader Julius Malema, who described the ruling party as a tool used by “white monopoly capital” to mislead South Africans.
Malema was addressing party members at the EFF People’s Assembly in Gauteng on Sunday.
He accused the ANC of misleading Gauteng residents after President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC leader in 2019, promised Alexandra residents the government would build 1-million houses.
“Our people are being misled by the ANC that the problem in their lives begins with fellow Africans. This is an election tactic by the ANC that has failed to give our people houses in Alexandra after promising them 1-million houses in 2019,” said Malema.
“We must, as Pan-Africanists, declare here and now that Africans are not our enemies. Our enemy is white monopoly capital, our enemy is the owners of the means of production, our enemy is those who stole our land and are still in possession of stolen goods. We have a responsibility to appreciate that Africans are not our enemies.
“The ANC is not our enemy but it is a tool used by the enemy to perpetuate the interest of the enemy forces. So, instead of saying the ANC is an enemy, we must know the ANC is like a used condom that will be dumped at any time once they are finished using it.”
WATCH | Did the ANC ‘lie’ about one million houses in Alexandra? Mbalula says no
Malema said, at some point, the EFF’s differences with the ANC will be reconciled, saying they will be “one big African family”.
“It can’t be that when we fight with the ANC or whatever black formations, we think our differences with them are not reconcilable,” he said.
The red beret leader also took aim at allegedly corrupt ANC members and Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.
“The ANC should have known there is a problem in Zimbabwe and therefore strengthened the capacity of SA to accommodate, if needs arise, the people of Zimbabwe,” said Malema.
“You can’t say there are not enough resources when there is too much corruption going on in the country. The money they are stealing could have bought more beds.
“You must not behave like that rich aunt who, when there are functions at home, behaves like she is the best of them all in the family when one day we will need each other as family members.”
