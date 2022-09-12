Alcaraz claims first grand slam at US Open, becomes youngest world No 1

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz completed his rapid rise to the top of the tennis world on Sunday, claiming his first grand slam title and taking the No 1 ranking with a 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 win over Norway's Casper Ruud in the US Open final.

Alcaraz (19) fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face before jumping up to embrace Ruud at the net. He then climbed past photographers and into the stands to celebrate in his box with his team.

“This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be number one in the world, to be the champion at a Grand Slam,” Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.

“All the hard work that I did with my team, with my family. I'm just 19-years-old so all of the tough decisions are with my parents and my team as well.

“This is something that is really, really special for me.”

“Bravo Carlitos!” was displayed on a banner inside the stadium for the tennis prodigy from El Palmar.