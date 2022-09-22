Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | The ANC’s new electoral rules and their continued shortfalls

22 September 2022 - 18:02
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been nominated by her branch to lead the party.
Image: Supplied

By all indications, the ANC’s leadership succession race is well under way.

Join the debate: 

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we assess the likely effectiveness of the party’s new campaign rules, which, on the surface, seek to improve the quality of its leadership. We will also look at the leadership candidates that have emerged so far and what these rules mean for their various campaigns. 

Are the new rules truly transformative, and are they enough to claw back the ANC’s reputation before its December elective conference and, more importantly, before the 2024 elections? 

For this week’s conversation, our host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times politics writer Mawande AmaShabalala and political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast. 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

