South Africa

Ace Magashule’s corruption case postponed to January

23 September 2022 - 12:05
Former Free State premier Ace Magashule and 15 co-accused appeared in the high court in Bloemfontein over a R255m tender. File photo.
Former Free State premier Ace Magashule and 15 co-accused appeared in the high court in Bloemfontein over a R255m tender. File photo.
Image: Lihlumelo Toyana

The R255m asbestos corruption case against suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused has been postponed to January 20 by the high court in Bloemfontein.

The case was due to resume for pretrial proceedings on Friday. However, Magashule intends to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal to have the charges against him dropped. He announced this in April after he lost an application in the high court for the criminal trial to be halted.

Magashule is accused together with 15 individuals and companies, including businessman Edwin Sodi and Free State human settlements department head Nthimotse Mokhesi. The companies are said to have benefited improperly from a tender issued in 2014.

The group are facing a number of charges including fraud, corruption, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and money laundering.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Ace Magashule and 15 co-accused back in high court

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused return to the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.
News
2 hours ago

More than 4,000 branch delegates to attend ANC's 55th elective conference

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term has been strengthened, with latest party membership figures showing provinces known to support ...
Politics
1 week ago

ConCourt dismisses Magashule’s bid to overturn his ANC suspension

The Constitutional Court has dismissed Ace Magashule's application to appeal his suspension as the ANC's secretary-general.
Politics
1 month ago

ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law on succession race

Paul Mashatile has released elective conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
Politics
2 months ago

Investigate Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane criminally for Vrede dairy farm project — Zondo

Corruption accused Ace Magashule and his known ally, former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, were pursuing the agenda of the Guptas when ...
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Ace Magashule and 15 co-accused back in high court South Africa
  2. 'We all have an Ace up our sleeve': Video of Duduzane Zuma with Ace Magashule ... Politics
  3. High court erred in its decision, says Ace Magashule as he launches another ... Politics

Most read

  1. Businessman gets 13 years’ jail time for fraud and failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  2. IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior South Africa
  3. Journalist Karyn Maughan fights back against Jacob Zuma court challenge South Africa
  4. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  5. Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning News

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...