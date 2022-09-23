South Africa

WATCH | Ace Magashule and 15 co-accused back in high court

23 September 2022 - 09:54

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused return to the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Magashule and 15 co-accused are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of a R255m asbestos roof removal contract. 

