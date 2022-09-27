Politics

Zweli Mkhize wins ANC KZN backing in party leadership race

27 September 2022 - 09:45
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has named Zweli Mkhize as its presidential candidate, with Paul Mashatile as deputy. File image
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has named Zweli Mkhize as its presidential candidate, with Paul Mashatile as deputy. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has officially named Zweli Mkhize as its nominee for the ANC presidency at the December elective conference.

According to provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, this is the majority result from the province's branch nomination meetings over the past week.

Paul Mashatile is nominated as deputy, Stan Mathabatha for national chairperson, Phumulo Masualle as secretary-general and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general.

The province did not announce a nominee for the treasurer position. Mtolo said they are hoping for a female candidate.

Mtolo added that KwaZulu-Natal would now lobby other provinces to support their nominees.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

ANC KZN announces preferred candidates for December conference

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is announcing its preferred candidates for national leadership positions on Tuesday.
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma makes himself available for ANC chair & endorses Dlamini-Zuma for president

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma says he is available for election as ANC national chairperson at the party's December conference.
Politics
3 hours ago

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma denounces ANC's step-aside rule as unjust

"Where the problem lies is that the country's laws say we are innocent until we are proved guilty. The law of the ANC almost says we are guilty until ...
Politics
1 hour ago

‘Once I’m nominated, nobody can stop me’: Magashule ‘ready to stand’ at ANC national elective conference

“Once I’m nominated, I’m nominated. Nobody can stop me. I joined the ANC voluntarily. I was there in the struggle."
Politics
22 hours ago

Workers boo Mantashe as Cosatu president warns of impact of ANC losing power in 2024 polls

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi believes the ANC retaining power in the 2024 national and provincial polls is the best available option to workers.
Politics
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker Politics
  2. ANC KZN set to defy Motlanthe on 'Mkhize pronouncement' Politics
  3. R9bn price tag to move parliament to Tshwane Politics
  4. The scuffle for the ANC purse: Andile Lungisa says opponents are his juniors Politics
  5. PODCAST | Excited about Mmusi Maimane's return to electoral politics? Politics

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...