Politics

ANC leader in eThekwini shot dead after party caucus meeting

28 September 2022 - 10:35
Another ANC eThekwini leader has been shot dead. Stock photo.
Another ANC eThekwini leader has been shot dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The ANC in eThekwini is calling for the strengthening of intelligence-gathering structures after another party leader was gunned down.

Regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said five ANC leaders have been killed in the eThekwini region “under mysterious circumstances in the past few weeks”.

The statement comes as the region has suffered another loss with the killing of deputy branch chairperson of ward 14 in eThekwini, Cassim Phiri.

“We are disturbed to learn that he was brutally murdered by unknown criminals after a successful ANC meeting at Mariannhill Primary School last night.

“As the ANC in eThekwini, we reiterate our call for more resources to be allocated to ensure intelligence gathering to detect planned killings of leaders,” said Mkhize. 

The ANC in eThekwini has called on police minister Bheki Cele and chair of the interministerial committee into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal to sanction an urgent probe into the “murder” of Phiri.

“We are encouraging police to continue to use a sophisticated technology to conduct touch DNA and fingerprinting on firearms, dangerous weapons and other exhibits found in crime scenes,” added Mkhize.

PODCAST | The ANC's new electoral rules and their continued shortfalls

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Don’t underestimate the power of a politician’s delusions

As the ANC elective conference draws to a close, the lines between fact and fiction become blurry
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

ANC councillors charged for alleged role in Midlands town's shutdown

Two KwaZulu-Natal ANC councillors are facing disciplinary action for allegedly fuelling protests which brought a Midlands town to a standstill in ...
News
18 hours ago

KZN snubs Cyril Ramaphosa for Zweli Mkhize in ANC leadership race

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will begin to formally lobby other structures to stand behind Zweli Mkhize for president of the ruling party.
Politics
22 hours ago

Zuma makes himself available for ANC chair & endorses Dlamini-Zuma for president

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma says he is available for election as ANC national chairperson at the party's December conference.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC KZN set to defy Motlanthe on 'Mkhize pronouncement' Politics
  2. Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker Politics
  3. The scuffle for the ANC purse: Andile Lungisa says opponents are his juniors Politics
  4. Panyaza Lesufi urges second term at ANC helm for Ramaphosa Politics
  5. History is repeating itself before your eyes, DA’s Steenhuisen warns ANC Politics

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...