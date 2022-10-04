Politics

No talk of 'dumping' the ANC yet, clarifies Cosatu

04 October 2022 - 17:01
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Cosatu general secretary Solly Phetoe has clarified the federation's stance when it comes to its relationship with the ANC. File photo.
Cosatu general secretary Solly Phetoe has clarified the federation's stance when it comes to its relationship with the ANC. File photo.
Image: File/ Thulani Mbele

Cosatu has not taken a resolution to “dump the ANC”, the federation's newly elected general secretary Solly Phetoe told the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) on the first day of its national general council meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

“There was no discussion about Cosatu dumping the ANC, but there was a discussion around intensifying a reconfigured alliance,” Phetoe said at meeting at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

“We want to confirm taking a resolution to support the party to contest the elections in 2024.

“I want to clarify Cosatu is not against the SA Communist Party (SACP) contesting the elections. What the congress and delegates were saying is allow us time to process, to consult and convene the consultative progress as we presented our midterm review, and then we come back and convene a special congress.”

Phetoe made the remarks during Cosatu’s message of support at the meeting, which is expected to be addressed by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and SACP secretary Solly Mapaila.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock

Two teacher unions are unlikely to join other public sector workers planning to embark on industrial action following Monday’s deadlock in wage ...
News
9 hours ago

'We will not allow the alliance to split,' Ramaphosa vows after heckling of Mantashe at Cosatu congress

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to mend the seemingly severed ties between the ruling party and its alliance partner Cosatu.
Politics
2 days ago

ANC or SACP in 2024 polls? Cosatu leaves significant question hanging

Workers’ four-day gathering split in the middle as the matter is now in the hands members of the central executive committee
News
5 days ago

Criminals dominate ANC power dynamics, says SACP boss Mapaila

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has called for his party and Cosatu to swell the ranks of ANC leadership structures to agitate for policy ...
Politics
1 week ago

Workers boo Mantashe as Cosatu president warns of impact of ANC losing power in 2024 polls

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi believes the ANC retaining power in the 2024 national and provincial polls is the best available option to workers.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  2. SIU calls Zweli Mkhize’s bluff on court threat Politics
  3. ‘I think my track record speaks for itself’: Gwen Ramokgopa eyes Magashule’s job Politics
  4. 'We will not allow the alliance to split,' Ramaphosa vows after heckling of ... Politics
  5. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi set for JSC Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor