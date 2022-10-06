Politics

eThekwini municipality briefs media on various issues

06 October 2022 - 09:54 By TimesLIVE

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is briefing the media on various issues faced by the city.

KwaZulu-Natal has been trying to recover from deadly floods that rocked the province earlier this year.

It has also been trying to bounce back from the economic impact of the riots in July last year and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Durban reopens some beaches as school holiday kicks off

Some Durban beaches closed because of “poor water quality” reopened on Friday in time for the school spring break.
6 days ago

eThekwini ‘on track for a bumper festive season’ in spite of challenges

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has promised the city’s beaches will be ready for this year’s festive season.
2 weeks ago

'Please do not attack schools during protests,' MEC begs communities

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbalenhle Frazer has urged the community not to use schools as “fields” to voice their anger about basic services.
3 weeks ago
