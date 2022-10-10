According to the Electoral Commission (IEC) first quarter disclosure report released in August, ActionSA made the third-highest donations disclosure, amounting to R750,000.
The party’s donations were received from Style Eyes of California and Shave & Gibson Group.
“The former made a monetary donation of R600,000 and the latter R150,000. Both donors previously donated to the same party in the last financial year,” said the IEC.
The DA disclosed R15,977,687, with Fynbos Ekwiteit donating R15m. This was the highest disclosure of the quarter.
The ANC disclosed that a donation of R10m came from Botho-Botho Commercial Enterprises.
The PA disclosed donations amounting to R310,000. These came in two separate amounts of R150,000 and R160,000 from party leader Gayton McKenzie.
R20k to speak at a webinar: Mashaba clears the air on billionaire Rob Hersov giving money to ActionSA
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has reacted to billionaire Rob Hersov’s claims he gave money to the party, explaining the pair’s business dealings.
The outspoken businessman recently sat down on Podcast and Chill with MacG. During a discussion about fixing the country he was asked whether he had funded any political parties.
“I have given money to the DA, ActionSA, organisations like AfriForum and the SA Institute of Race Relations,” he said.
He claimed the Patriotic Alliance (PA) wouldn't take his money because it did not want to owe anyone anything, and said he would “never” give money to the ANC or EFF.
On social media, Mashaba said the only money Hersov had given to his party was for a speaking engagement.
“I have to correct this statement by Rob that he has given money to ActionSA. The only funds received by ActionSA was R20k I demanded to speak at his webinar. I need to put this on record,” he said.
