DA leader John Steenhuisen said it was time SA's electoral legislative framework caught up with the state of the country’s democracy and reality.
“We cannot afford to replace failing ANC governments, whether at national, provincial or local level, with unstable, cumbersome coalitions,” he said.
The proposed legislation comes shortly after the ousting of the DA's Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and the ANC's request for a motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell, set for October 26.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | DA introduces five-point plan to stabilise coalitions
Image: Gallo Images
The DA on Thursday presented draft legislation aimed at stabilising coalition governments after the 2024 national and provincial elections. Its five-point plan is aimed at prioritising service delivery while reducing party political fractiousness.
The plan has been developed according to international best practice, the party says.
LISTEN HERE:
DA leader John Steenhuisen said it was time SA's electoral legislative framework caught up with the state of the country’s democracy and reality.
“We cannot afford to replace failing ANC governments, whether at national, provincial or local level, with unstable, cumbersome coalitions,” he said.
The proposed legislation comes shortly after the ousting of the DA's Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and the ANC's request for a motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell, set for October 26.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
IFP speaker in hot water as party makes inroads in south of KZN
‘Until SA is fixed, I am going nowhere’: Mashaba denies plan to leave ActionSA
Kenny Kunene takes a jab at ‘entitled’ Mpho Phalatse over loss of mayoral chain
WhatsApps, portfolios, promises and threats: Gayton McKenzie speaks on Patriotic Alliance deal with the ANC
ANC plots to oust DA in Gauteng metros
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos