LISTEN | DA introduces five-point plan to stabilise coalitions

13 October 2022 - 16:13 By TIMESLIVE
The DA has presented draft legislation aimed at stabilising coalition governments. File photo.
The DA on Thursday presented draft legislation aimed at stabilising coalition governments after the 2024 national and provincial elections. Its five-point plan is aimed at prioritising service delivery while reducing party political fractiousness. 

The plan has been developed according to international best practice, the party says. 

DA leader John Steenhuisen said it was time SA's electoral legislative framework caught up with the state of the country’s democracy and reality. 

“We cannot afford to replace failing ANC governments, whether at national, provincial or local level, with unstable, cumbersome coalitions,” he said.  

The proposed legislation comes shortly after the ousting of the DA's Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and the ANC's request for a motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell, set for October 26.  

