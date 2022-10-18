Politics

Ramaphosa hosts President Brahim Ghali at Union Buildings

18 October 2022 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday hosting the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (also known as Western Sahara), Brahim Ghali, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa has been building bilateral relations with various countries' leaders. He met US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, where they discussed bilateral, regional and global issues as well as trade and investment, climate change, food security, global stability, health and energy matters.

Last week, Ramaphosa visited Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and participated in a round-table session between the South African and Saudi Arabian business communities.

The president is also expected to pay a state visit to Britain. This will be the first such visit since King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth last month.

