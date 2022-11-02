Politics

Mzwandile Masina withdraws from Ekurhuleni mayoral race

02 November 2022 - 13:51
Mzwandile Masina pulled out of the mayoral race. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Mzwandile Masina has withdrawn from the Ekurhuleni mayoral race, paving the way for the election of EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga. 

Masina told TimesLIVE on the sidelines that he will not be standing as a mayoral candidate. 

“No, unfortunately, I’ve served my five-year term. When I attempted a second term I was defeated, so it’s time to focus on other issues in the movement,” Masina said when asked if he will be contesting. 

The City of Ekurhuleni is on Wednesday expected to elect a new mayor replacing the DA’s Tania Campbell, who was removed through a motion of no-confidence last week. 

Campbell is expected to stand as the DA candidate but is unlikely to get support from ActionSA, which is expected to field its own candidate. 

Masina’s withdrawal follows a marathon meeting between EFF and ANC provincial and regional leaders. 

The meeting is said to have agreed that ANC councillors will support the election of EFF candidate Dunga as mayor. 

The EFF is expected to co-govern with the ANC in the city, handing some MMC positions to ANC councillors should Dunga get elected. 

The ANC-EFF bloc, which also has the support of seven minority parties, has more than 130 votes, while the DA-led coalition has 93 councillors in the city. 

TimesLIVE

