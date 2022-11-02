Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana and Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke have had strikes nominated for the award in recent years.
Fifa touts Maart’s derby strike for Chiefs against Pirates for Puskás prize
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Even Fifa has acknowledged Yusuf Maart's wonder goal scored to settle Saturday's DStv Premiership Soweto derby 1-0 for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates could be a contender for a Puskás Award.
The Puskás prize, named after the Hungarian great Ferenc Puskás, recognises the best goal of the year in world football at global ruling body Fifa’s end-of-year Best awards.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana and Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke have had strikes nominated for the award in recent years.
Fifa’s official Twitter account tweeted of Maart’s goal: “A stunning goal to win the #SowetoDerby. This strike from @KaizerChiefs’ Yusuf Maart could be one for the #Puskas list.”
Maart’s strike from inside his half in the 74th minute, spotting Bucs goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line, won Saturday’s derby in front of a sold-out 90,000 crowd at FNB Stadium.
