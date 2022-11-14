Politics

Jacob Zuma’s team distances itself from 'Zuma for President' campaign

14 November 2022 - 12:31
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Former president Jacob Zuma's office says he is not involved in the campaign.
Former president Jacob Zuma's office says he is not involved in the campaign.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Jacob Zuma’s office has distanced the former president from an alleged “Zuma for President” campaign after he threw his hat in the ring to be elected ANC chair.

Zuma claimed to have been approached by some in the ANC who believe he can help renew the party if he stands for the position of national chair at the party’s elective conference next month. Zuma has not served in the ANC top six for the past five years.

Amid the build-up to the conference next month, a Zuma for President campaign was launched along with a non-profit company.

In a statement shared by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Sunday, Zuma’s office said they had noted the company and its spread on social media.

It cleared the air that “the non-profit company together with its corresponding FNB bank account is discouraged and is not approved by [former] president Jacob Zuma”.

It further called for the company and its bank account to be “ceased and cancelled by notice with immediate effect and such notice to be placed on the respective WhatsApp group [sic].”

Zuma has previously spoken about calls for him to again stand as ANC president, saying : “That depends on the people of South Africa. If it depended on me then I would have been president forever but it doesn’t work that way.

“I can’t guess [who will be the president in December] or how the ANC views him and they will take their decision. I cannot tell them what to do.”

He has previously endorsed his ex-wife, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for the role.

He believes she “remains the most capable to lead the ANC”, applauding her “leadership capabilities and her understanding and knowledge of the ANC, among others”.

Zuma said those against her candidature have “dismally failed” to present a better candidate but instead have thrown about names of “those who have a lot of money”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mbeki's world or Zuma's? It's a no-brainer

When former president Thabo Mbeki warns against criminals in ANC ranks but his successor Jacob Zuma points to criminality outside the party, who are ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Zuma on serving as president again: ‘Who am I not to comply?’

“That depends on the people of South Africa. If it depended on me then I would have been president forever but it doesn’t work that way,” said Zuma.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, accusing him of being corrupt and having ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala jive Politics
  2. ‘Ramaphosa has no running mate’: chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele Politics
  3. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘I’m not opposed to Cyril’s second term’, says Paul Mashatile Politics
  5. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved