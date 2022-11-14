Jacob Zuma’s office has distanced the former president from an alleged “Zuma for President” campaign after he threw his hat in the ring to be elected ANC chair.
Zuma claimed to have been approached by some in the ANC who believe he can help renew the party if he stands for the position of national chair at the party’s elective conference next month. Zuma has not served in the ANC top six for the past five years.
Amid the build-up to the conference next month, a Zuma for President campaign was launched along with a non-profit company.
In a statement shared by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Sunday, Zuma’s office said they had noted the company and its spread on social media.
It cleared the air that “the non-profit company together with its corresponding FNB bank account is discouraged and is not approved by [former] president Jacob Zuma”.
It further called for the company and its bank account to be “ceased and cancelled by notice with immediate effect and such notice to be placed on the respective WhatsApp group [sic].”
Jacob Zuma’s team distances itself from 'Zuma for President' campaign
Zuma has previously spoken about calls for him to again stand as ANC president, saying : “That depends on the people of South Africa. If it depended on me then I would have been president forever but it doesn’t work that way.
“I can’t guess [who will be the president in December] or how the ANC views him and they will take their decision. I cannot tell them what to do.”
He has previously endorsed his ex-wife, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for the role.
He believes she “remains the most capable to lead the ANC”, applauding her “leadership capabilities and her understanding and knowledge of the ANC, among others”.
Zuma said those against her candidature have “dismally failed” to present a better candidate but instead have thrown about names of “those who have a lot of money”.
