PODCAST | We need transition from the generation that fought for freedom: ANC top six hopeful Lamola

03 November 2022 - 14:52
ANC deputy president hopeful Ronald Lamola.
Image: Dianne Hawker

Listen to the conversation:

ANC deputy president hopeful Ronald Lamola talks to Sunday Times Politics Weekly about his personal life and politics.

In conversation with special edition host Kgothatso Madisa, Lamola focuses on his life before politics and what he can offer should he pin down the position. 

The governing party will hold its national elective conference next month at which its new top six leaders will be elected. Nominations close on Monday.

The justice and correctional services minister says President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accountable for the Phala Phala allegations and should return as president as he has rebuilt SOEs and laid a foundation for the ANC's renewal.

