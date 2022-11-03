ANC deputy president hopeful Ronald Lamola talks to Sunday Times Politics Weekly about his personal life and politics.
In conversation with special edition host Kgothatso Madisa, Lamola focuses on his life before politics and what he can offer should he pin down the position.
The governing party will hold its national elective conference next month at which its new top six leaders will be elected. Nominations close on Monday.
The justice and correctional services minister says President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accountable for the Phala Phala allegations and should return as president as he has rebuilt SOEs and laid a foundation for the ANC's renewal.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | We need transition from the generation that fought for freedom: ANC top six hopeful Lamola
Image: Dianne Hawker
Listen to the conversation:
ANC deputy president hopeful Ronald Lamola talks to Sunday Times Politics Weekly about his personal life and politics.
In conversation with special edition host Kgothatso Madisa, Lamola focuses on his life before politics and what he can offer should he pin down the position.
The governing party will hold its national elective conference next month at which its new top six leaders will be elected. Nominations close on Monday.
The justice and correctional services minister says President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accountable for the Phala Phala allegations and should return as president as he has rebuilt SOEs and laid a foundation for the ANC's renewal.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
PODCAST | I need to put on my big girl panties and keep going: Phalatse
PODCAST | Ministers’ salaries may be market competitive, but have they earned it?
PODCAST | Infighting in Gauteng’s coalition metros and the ANC’s leadership race
PODCAST | Eskom’s new chair makes coal costs his first target
PODCAST | The ANC’s new electoral rules and their continued shortfalls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos