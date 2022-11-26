Parliament's portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries and environment resolved on Friday that 4,000 people occupying Knoflokskraal outside Grabouw in the Western Cape should not be removed.
The committee met stakeholders, including representatives from the Khoisan community, SAPS, the Waterskloof Municipality, and the departments of public works and infrastructure and fisheries, forestry and environment.
All agreed that no more people will be allowed to join those occupying the land.
Knoflokskraal residents were represented by traditional leader Queen Fazlin van der Schyff, who told the committee they were not illegally occupying the land as it was previously owned by their ancestors.
After discussions and report-backs from other stakeholders, the meeting committed to approach the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to assist with resolving issues related to the provision of water and basic sanitation services. The meeting also resolved that the technical committee established by the public works department must immediately include representatives from the Knoflokskraal community and the local and district municipalities.
In addition, there would be no attempts to forcefully remove the residents; the police must build and foster good relations with the community; a way forward must be agreed upon in consultation with the residents; and the committee must be provided with quarterly progress reports.
Committee chairperson Faith Muthambi expressed confidence that the Knoflokskraal issue would be resolved, saying only through working in an integrated and co-ordinated manner would the government resolve the matter.
TimesLIVE
Residents will not be moved from Knoflokskraal: parliamentary committee
Image: Esa Alexander
