Politics

Residents will not be moved from Knoflokskraal: parliamentary committee

26 November 2022 - 13:56 By TIMESLIVE
Knoflokskraal is home to 4,000 people who say they are not occupying the land illegally because it belonged to their ancestors.
Knoflokskraal is home to 4,000 people who say they are not occupying the land illegally because it belonged to their ancestors.
Image: Esa Alexander

Parliament's portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries and environment resolved on Friday that 4,000 people occupying Knoflokskraal outside Grabouw in the Western Cape should not be removed.

The committee met stakeholders, including representatives from the Khoisan community, SAPS, the Waterskloof Municipality, and the departments of public works and infrastructure and fisheries, forestry and environment.

All agreed that no more people will be allowed to join those occupying the land.

Knoflokskraal residents were represented by traditional leader Queen Fazlin van der Schyff, who told the committee they were not illegally occupying the land as it was previously owned by their ancestors.

After discussions and report-backs from other stakeholders, the meeting committed to approach the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to assist with resolving issues related to the provision of water and basic sanitation services. The meeting also resolved that the technical committee established by the public works department must immediately include representatives from the Knoflokskraal community and the local and district municipalities.

In addition, there would be no attempts to forcefully remove the residents; the police must build and foster good relations with the community; a way forward must be agreed upon in consultation with the residents; and the committee must be provided with quarterly progress reports.

Committee chairperson Faith Muthambi expressed confidence that the Knoflokskraal issue would be resolved, saying only through working in an integrated and co-ordinated manner would the government resolve the matter.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Police clash with ‘Khoi settlers’, N2 blocked with burning bushes

Western Cape police on Wednesday clashed with residents of an illegal land occupation outside Grabouw, where hundreds of bungalows and shacks have ...
News
9 months ago

It takes a village: Khoi descendants occupy a territory of their own

It has been a year since the first people moved onto forestry land on the N2 near Grabouw, establishing a makeshift village that they want proclaimed ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Opponents’ plan to topple Ramaphosa as ANC boss is foiled for now Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'disappointed' at decision to free Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś Politics
  3. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  4. I was robbed, Lindiwe Sisulu tells Kgalema Motlanthe Politics
  5. DA slams Ramaphosa for granting temporary reprieve to Mkhwebane Politics

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK