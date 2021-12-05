Court case to decide fate of Knoflokskraal

It takes a village: Khoi descendants occupy a territory of their own

About 3,000 people are now living in shacks and bungalows on a stretch of state forest land adjoining the N2 near Grabouw in the Western Cape

Margie Wentzel points to the hillside above her new home in a Western Cape pine plantation. “This is going to be a big city,” she says. “They shot at us. They broke down our homes. They called us barbarians. But we are not going away.”



Not far away, paramount chief Richard Isaacs is founding a Khoi village. He secretly moved onto the land in November last year. Smoke from a cooking fire gave away his location...