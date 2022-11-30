A state visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros has been postponed, the presidency said on Wednesday.
Maduro Moros was scheduled to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria next Tuesday.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The request came from President Maduro's office. They are yet to send a formal notice.”
Magwenya said the visit will now take place on a date mutually agreed by both counties.
Ramaphosa has in the past few months hosted and undertaken a number of state visits in a bid to strengthen ties with other countries, rebuild South Africa's economy and promote the just energy transition plan.
He recently visited the UK, US, Kenya and Saudi Arabia, and has hosted President Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Venezuela state visit to South Africa postponed
Image: GCIS
