It recently announced the initiation of legal reforms to achieve that. However, the world over, sex work continues to divide the public on ethical, cultural, and legal grounds.
In this edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, the host speaks to deputy minister of justice and correctional services John Jeffery, who explains the government's position on these issues.
Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | Why sex work should be decriminalised, according to deputy minister of justice
Though constitutional processes necessitate government not putting the cart before the horse and engaging the public on proposed changes to the law, it is clear it favours the decriminalisation of sex work.
