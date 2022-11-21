Video & Podcasts

PODCAST | Eusebius McKaiser in conversation with Jacques Pauw

21 November 2022 - 19:03 By TIMESLIVE
This is an edited extract from 'Our Poisoned Land: Living in the Shadows of Zuma's Keepers'.
In the latest edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE he is joined by journalist and author Jacques Pauw to discuss his new book, Our Poisoned Land. It is a sequel to his previous best-seller, The President's Keepers.

McKaiser engaged Pauw on many themes and questions which included: Is the much discussed excerpt about the EFF a distraction from the main issues in the book or a fair reflection of his intentions as author? How does he respond to critics who think unethical journalism, related to an incident at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, undermines his journalistic integrity and credibility? What are examples of the linkages between money, politics and the subversion of the constitution? Why is Prasa such a big focus of the book? What are the implications of the empirical evidence of state capture specifically for the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa? Is the EFF a bona fide political party or a criminal enterprise?

This interview accompanies a separate written review by McKaiser that is also available on the TimesLIVE website.

Jacques Pauw won’t back down on EFF demand for book to be pulled off shelves

Pauw says he is ready for a legal fight, should it come.
News
1 week ago

‘Brandy & coke inspired him to write a book’: EFF slams Jacques Pauw after claims against Malema and Shivambu

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo has slammed author and journalist Jacques Pauw after allegations contained in his latest book about EFF party leader ...
News
1 week ago

How bumbling cop Alfred Khana climbed the ranks

Maj-Gen Alfred Khana of the Hawks messed up the Steinhoff case and stymied the investigation into Prasa corruption. So they promoted him.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
