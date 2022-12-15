ANALYSIS | Tactical masterplan, and grit, take France into World Cup final

What Deschamps might not have anticipated, however, was how Morocco would also be able to switch tactics and play brilliantly with the ball, with El Yaqim's bicycle kick hitting Lloris's right-hand post on the stroke of halftime.

Morocco pushed hard after the break, giving Mbappé more and more space off the left flank. The Paris St-Germain forward then switched to a lone-striker role when Marcus Thuram replaced Giroud on 65 minutes.

In previous games, Belgium, Spain and Portugal had been unable to match Morocco's grit, but on Wednesday, France showed they were also able to fight tooth and nail and rely on players going above and beyond.

Hernandez's goal was a telling example, as it was the fourth of France's last five in World Cup semifinals to be scored by a defender after Lilian Thuram's double in the 2-1 win against Croatia in 1998 and Samuel Umtiti's header in the 1-0 victory against Belgium in 2018.

Substitute Randal Kolo Muani poked the ball home 11 minutes from time with his first touch after some brilliant work by Mbappé.

That wrapped up a win that reminded everyone of France's tournament nous and that Argentina better come up with a masterplan of their own in Sunday's final at Lusail Stadium (5pm SA time).

Just like Belgium were left frustrated by their defeat to France four years ago in Russia, Morocco might feel they were the better team on the day.

Yet France once again barged into the final like a regular at a nightclub who gets in without a look from the bouncer.

Reuters

