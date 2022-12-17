Politics

LISTEN | ANC members urged to be more disciplined amid heckling of the president

17 December 2022 - 22:55 By Bulelani Nonyukela
55th ANC national conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has urged party delegates attending the conference where leaders will be elected to be "more disciplined".

Listen:

The conference had a rocky start as President Cyril Ramaphosa was disrupted while delivering the political report on Friday.

Delegates mainly from KwaZulu-Natal sang ‘Phala Phala, wenzeni uZuma?’, meaning ‘Phala Phala, what has Zuma done?’ briefly before former president Jacob Zuma made a grand entrance.

After a caucus on Saturday, some factions of the party came out chanting “Akabuyi” ("He's not returning"), referring to Ramaphosa.

While some delegates were adamant the president will be elected for a second term, others rallied behind former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

