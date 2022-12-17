The conference had a rocky start as President Cyril Ramaphosa was disrupted while delivering the political report on Friday.
Delegates mainly from KwaZulu-Natal sang ‘Phala Phala, wenzeni uZuma?’, meaning ‘Phala Phala, what has Zuma done?’ briefly before former president Jacob Zuma made a grand entrance.
After a caucus on Saturday, some factions of the party came out chanting “Akabuyi” ("He's not returning"), referring to Ramaphosa.
While some delegates were adamant the president will be elected for a second term, others rallied behind former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | ANC members urged to be more disciplined amid heckling of the president
Image: Alaister Russell
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has urged party delegates attending the conference where leaders will be elected to be "more disciplined".
Listen:
The conference had a rocky start as President Cyril Ramaphosa was disrupted while delivering the political report on Friday.
Delegates mainly from KwaZulu-Natal sang ‘Phala Phala, wenzeni uZuma?’, meaning ‘Phala Phala, what has Zuma done?’ briefly before former president Jacob Zuma made a grand entrance.
After a caucus on Saturday, some factions of the party came out chanting “Akabuyi” ("He's not returning"), referring to Ramaphosa.
While some delegates were adamant the president will be elected for a second term, others rallied behind former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
IN PICTURES | 'Change! Change! Change!'- Inside day 2 of the ANC elective conference
LISTEN | Ramaphosa heckled as ANC conference gets under way
LISTEN | ANC conference: Understanding the election process & what to expect on day 2
LIVE UPDATES | DD Mabuza officially out of ANC leadership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos