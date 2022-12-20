President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior ANC officials are addressing delegates and the media on Tuesday, day 5 of the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. He said the conference will be adjourned until early January.
The ANC was expected to announce the names of its 80-member national executive committee (NEC), but this will no longer be done on Tuesday afternoon.
The party installed its newly elected top seven leaders on Monday. Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term as president, beating his political rival and former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
WATCH | New ANC leadership addresses elective conference before adjournment
No announcement yet on 80-member NEC
