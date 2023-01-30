LISTEN | New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad promises to prioritise city’s financial stability

“It is no secret we are unfortunately inheriting a city under massive financial strain. Therefore the stabilisation of the city’s finances and financial sustainability are to be prioritised,” said Amad.
He was elected last week after the axing of the DA’s Mpho Phalatse on Thursday when a motion of no confidence was passed against her.
The newly sworn-in mayor is expected to announce the mayoral committee.
New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad promises to prioritise city's financial stability
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Newly elected executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad from the Al Jama-ah party, was sworn in at the Johannesburg Council on Monday.
Amad said his administration would seek to address the city’s finances, water security issues, the electricity crisis and service delivery.
LISTEN:
