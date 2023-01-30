5 things to know about newly-elected Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad

The City of Johannesburg has a new mayor, Thapelo Amad, the Al Jama-ah candidate elected after the axing of the DA’s Mpho Phalatse.
Phalatse was ousted after 140 councillors voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against her. This was the second time Phalatse had been removed from office.
Amad received 138 votes, Phalatse received 81 and Funzi Ngobeni from ActionSA received 46. There was one spoilt ballot.
He becomes the city’s sixth mayor in three years.
Here are five things to know about Amad:
Qualifications
According to Al Jama-ah, Amad holds a BA in Islamic sciences, a NQF level 4 qualification in entrepreneurship and a NQF level 5 qualification in gender in public service from the national school of government.
He is a fellow of the ASRI Future Leaders programme and a former National Black Business Caucus COO. He is studying for the certificate of competence with the South African Local Government Association as a media liaison officer.
Previous positions
Amad is Al Jama-ah’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.
He is chairperson of a section 79 oversight portfolio committee on governance. He has served legislative duties in the municipality of Johannesburg, including MMC for development planning.
He is the regional political party leader and chief whip in Johannesburg and was the face of the Johannesburg executive mayor in 2019.
‘A politician who excels’
The party described Amad as a politician who excels in self-governance and ethics.
It said he excels in self-representation of designated groups, having knowledge of domestic public policy making, legislation and national skills development strategy, and their implications for political performances.
Six months in office
Amad will serve as interim mayor until the ANC/EFF conclude negotiations on how to configure their co-governing strategy in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros.
A deal between the EFF and ANC fell apart three months ago after ANC regional chair Mzwandile Masina refused to endorse the agreement, which had the blessing of the provincial executive committee.
EFF Gauteng chairperson and caucus leader in Ekurhuleni Nkululeko Dunga withdrew from the race after the ANC nominated its deputy regional chairperson Jongizizwe Dlabathi for the position.
Plans as mayor
Amad vowed to prioritise service delivery, the financial standing of the city, ensure there is a capable workforce, combat fraud and corruption, strengthen administrative functions of the city, ensure downward accountability to communities and stabilise governance.
“Our communities urge us to remember our promises in their different manifestos. Decent and sustainable job opportunities, defeating poverty, good roads and zero potholes and protection of our women and children from the scourge of gender-based violence,” he said.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, he said he will carry forward Phalatse’s strategy around ending load-shedding in the city.
“I believe the plans in that office were meant for the residents of Johannesburg. They were not meant for individuals who occupy the offices. If her plans are feasible for us to combat load-shedding, we will definitely implement them.”
5 things to know about newly-elected Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
