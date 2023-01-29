ANC, EFF plot new deal to take over Gauteng metros
Ousting of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse seen as first of several moves planned
29 January 2023 - 00:00
Thapelo Amad, the new Johannesburg mayor, is the first of many who will take over the running of Gauteng municipalities in the coming months if a new deal between the ANC and the EFF holds...
