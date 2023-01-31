Politics

ANC wants to use disaster rules to ease power crisis

31 January 2023 - 14:05 By Carien du Plessis
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s says the response to dealing with load-shedding must be scientifically driven like it was with the Covid-19 pandemic. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The ANC wants to employ disaster management legislation used to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic to help end crippling power cuts, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.

Eskom has implemented power cuts every day this year, after a record number of days with outages last year. On Tuesday, load-shedding was ramped up to stages 5 and 6.

“Our response to Covid-19 was scientifically driven. Our response to dealing with load-shedding must be scientifically driven,” Mbalula told reporters.

“The ANC ... must declare a 'state of disaster' so that government can do extraordinary interventions beyond the regulatory environment... to pull together as we have done during Covid-19 and the 2010 (Soccer) World Cup.”

Mbalula, after meetings of the ANC's national executive committee, said party leaders also wanted an energy crisis committee advising President Cyril Ramaphosa to speed up its work to ensure there were no power cuts by the end of the year.

Ramaphosa cancelled a planned appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos this month and is expected to unveil new measures to boost power supply at a state of the nation address on February 9.

The power cuts by Eskom have significantly constrained economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation, prompting the central bank last week to slash its growth forecasts for this year and next.

Separately, the ANC executive encouraged the government to advocate for the removal of Morocco as a member of the AU and for expansion of the Brics grouping, where South Africa is a member alongside Brazil, Russia, India and China.

South Africa has long criticised Morocco over the Western Sahara, a disputed territory which Morocco has annexed but which South Africa and other states recognise as an independent nation, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

South Africa opposed Morocco joining the AU in 2017, 33 years after Morocco left a precursor to the AU over the issue.

“We will campaign for Western Sahara's self-determination and solidarity. Morocco... must know we are not on their side and that there's no way that an oppressor can be part of a body like the AU,” Mbalula said.

Reuters

