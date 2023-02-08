The UN said the three took off from Beni in eastern DRC before coming under attack.
Rebel forces opened fire with high-calibre weapons, with at least one round striking the helicopter’s cockpit. The pilot was struck in the shoulder before the engineer, who was sitting behind him, was hit, sources said.
It is understood he died shortly after being rushed to hospital in Goma. The pilot remains there in a serious condition. Sources said the co-pilot took control of the aircraft and managed to fly to the UN base in the region.
This is contrary to the preliminary military report and remains the subject of inquiry.
The army, which is awaiting more information from the DRC, said it was informed “a crew member was fatally shot and another suffered injuries, but managed to continue flying the chopper and landed safely at Goma Airport”.
M23 rebel forces have recently stepped up attacks on UN peacekeepers.
Bintou Keita, special representative of the UN secretary-general in the DRC, condemned the incident.
“Attacks on peacekeepers constitute a war crime. Monusco will spare no effort in agreement with the Congolese authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
South Africa, DRC ties 'remain strong' despite chopper attack: presidency
Image: GCIS
Diplomatic relations between South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) “remain strong” despite a South African soldier being killed when an Oryx helicopter came under fire in Goma, DRC, on Sunday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa met his counterpart Felix Tshisekedi at the former's official residence in Genadendal in the Western Cape on Tuesday after the pair attended the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the visit.
“They met over lunch. The relationship between the two countries remains strong and they both remain committed to fighting against illegal incursions by M23 rebels under the banner of Monusco (UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo),” said Magwenya.
TimesLIVE Premium reported that a South African Air Force Oryx helicopter flight engineer was killed and the pilot seriously injured when rebel forces opened fire on them.
The two and the aircraft’s co-pilot were taking part in an operation in the country, where thousands of South African soldiers are deployed as part of a UN peacekeeping mission. The three are believed to be from 15 Squadron in Durban. Their identities are being withheld to ensure their families have been informed.
