Contradiction or 'shady'? Scores compare Ramaphosa's Sona to Mbeki's 'I'm an African' speech

10 February 2023 - 12:31
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) has set tongues wagging online, with some speculating he took a jab at former president Thabo Mbeki's “I'm an African” speech.

Ramaphosa delivered his annual Sona in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

“For we are a nation defined not by the oceans and rivers that form the boundaries of our land. We are not defined by the minerals under our earth or the spectacular landscape above it,” Ramaphosa said.

“We are not even defined by the languages we speak or the songs we sing or the work we do. We are, at our most essential, a nation defined by hope and resilience.”

In 1996, Mbeki said: “I am an African. I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land.

“My body has frozen in our frosts and in our latter day snows. It has thawed in the warmth of our sunshine and melted in the heat of the midday sun. The crack and the rumble of the summer thunders, lashed by startling lightning, have been a cause both of trembling and of hope,” he said at the time.

WATCH | Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced numerous updates and new measures to tackle various areas affecting the country during his speech at Sona on ...
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa announced the government's plans to resolve issues, including load-shedding, help small businesses and boost food security.

He said he would appoint a minister of electricity in the presidency who would deal specifically with the electricity crisis.

On social media, scores of people said Ramaphosa's speech “contradicted” Mbeki's, while others said the country can’t be defined by hope and resilience.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

PODCAST | Trust deficit makes it hard to be excited about new Sona promises

TimesLIVE

POLL | Are you willing to give a minister of electricity a chance to prove themself?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to appoint a minister of electricity in the presidency have met with mixed reactions, with many saying it would be ...
22 minutes ago

DA to challenge state of disaster in court to avoid 'looting' after lobbying for one to tackle energy crisis

The DA is going to court to challenge the declaration of a state of disaster over South Africa’s energy crisis to avert a potential “looting frenzy” ...
1 hour ago

Appointing minister of electricity is a bad idea, Business Unity SA

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says the appointment of a minister for electricity in the office of the president is a bad idea.
5 hours ago

PODCAST | Trust deficit makes it hard to be excited about new Sona promises

TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser explains why President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2023 Sona speech falls short of its political intentions
14 hours ago
