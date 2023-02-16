'An embarrassment to the country': Pemmy Majodina slams EFF MPs over Sona drama

Speaking in isiXhosa, Majodina described the MPs as “small boys”, saying they missed the “most important element of the intervention”.
Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party filed a motion of no confidence against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, after she allegedly called EFF MPs “animals” as they were removed from the city hall chambers.
“The misconduct of the speaker has disqualified her as a legitimate speaker of parliament. The speaker referred to members of this house as animals and violated the constitution and the rules of the National Assembly when she allowed armed police to invade parliament,” said Malema.
“As a result, we have submitted a motion of no confidence against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and we officially withdraw the respect we previously showed her, we also apologise for having showed her respect when she evidently does not respect parliament.
“Under no circumstances should a democratic parliament be harassed and intimidated by the state security forces. The police must never be allowed inside the chamber because that is where the executive is held accountable, and those who are in power, if they do not have answers, may be tempted to use the security forces to intimidate those who are holding them accountable.”
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has taken a swipe at MPs who attempted to storm the stage during the state of the nation address last week, saying they are an embarrassment and should be condemned.
EFF MPs were thrown out of Cape Town City Hall after they attempted to storm the stage to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address.
The group were ordered out of the chamber after defying instructions by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to stop raising points of order and allow Ramaphosa to address the nation.
Speaking in parliament, during the state of the nation address debate, Majodina, without mentioning the EFF, said the behaviour of the MPs was an embarrassment to the nation.
She said parliament was expected to promote the rule of law.
“Scenes seen here last Thursday by some parliamentarians heading to confront the president of the Republic of South Africa must be condemned and the joint rules [committee] must take its course.
“These few parliamentarians are an embarrassment to the country and the nation because we are not a violent nation. We know how to process our issues,” said Majodina.
Sona violence 'resembled military dictatorship', Red berets fume
Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party filed a motion of no confidence against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, after she allegedly called EFF MPs “animals” as they were removed from the city hall chambers.
“The misconduct of the speaker has disqualified her as a legitimate speaker of parliament. The speaker referred to members of this house as animals and violated the constitution and the rules of the National Assembly when she allowed armed police to invade parliament,” said Malema.
“As a result, we have submitted a motion of no confidence against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and we officially withdraw the respect we previously showed her, we also apologise for having showed her respect when she evidently does not respect parliament.
“Under no circumstances should a democratic parliament be harassed and intimidated by the state security forces. The police must never be allowed inside the chamber because that is where the executive is held accountable, and those who are in power, if they do not have answers, may be tempted to use the security forces to intimidate those who are holding them accountable.”
