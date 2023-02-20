Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says resident are not “difficult” but want public representatives to do their work.
“They are just asking all of us to do one thing and one thing only, to do our work. To do our work within budget without misusing public funds.”
Lesufi was speaking at the state of the province address, where he outlined plans and initiatives to drive service delivery.
If government did its work there would be no need for residents to pay for private medical aid and would use the public health system.
“If we do our work there will be no need for residents to pay their hard-earned money for private education, they will use the public education system.
“If we do our work there will be no need for our people to pay for their own CCTVs, alarms, burglar doors [and] private security guards because the police will be policing our communities.”
He added if government did its duty there would be no need for residents to worry about the cost of fuel as they would opt for dependable public transport.
“If we do our work our people would not to have pay for generators, solar panels, inverters because there will be no load-shedding.”
Lesufi added that as long as members of the legislature did not trust and use public services they were not doing their job.
“As long as all of us are not using state schools, it means we are not doing our work.
“As long as all of us are not using public hospitals, we are not doing our work.
“As long as all of us are not using public transport it means we are not doing our work.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Lesufi calls on Gauteng government to work within budget without misusing public funds
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says resident are not “difficult” but want public representatives to do their work.
“They are just asking all of us to do one thing and one thing only, to do our work. To do our work within budget without misusing public funds.”
Lesufi was speaking at the state of the province address, where he outlined plans and initiatives to drive service delivery.
If government did its work there would be no need for residents to pay for private medical aid and would use the public health system.
“If we do our work there will be no need for residents to pay their hard-earned money for private education, they will use the public education system.
“If we do our work there will be no need for our people to pay for their own CCTVs, alarms, burglar doors [and] private security guards because the police will be policing our communities.”
He added if government did its duty there would be no need for residents to worry about the cost of fuel as they would opt for dependable public transport.
“If we do our work our people would not to have pay for generators, solar panels, inverters because there will be no load-shedding.”
Lesufi added that as long as members of the legislature did not trust and use public services they were not doing their job.
“As long as all of us are not using state schools, it means we are not doing our work.
“As long as all of us are not using public hospitals, we are not doing our work.
“As long as all of us are not using public transport it means we are not doing our work.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘Fewer promises, more action’: DA tells Lesufi ahead of Sopa
COMMENTARY | Six basics premier Lesufi should focus on to get Gauteng back on track
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos