The DA-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane has vowed to “act decisively” against the speaker of the council, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, for allegedly refusing to call an urgent council meeting to elect a new mayor.
Makwarela, of COPE, had declared that the council meeting would take place on Tuesday. However, the coalition insisted it take place earlier to meet the deadline for the approval of the city's adjustment budget.
Coalition spokesperson and FF+ party leader Dr Corne Mulder said the coalition drew up a petition, which is said to have received a majority of signatures, to take to Makwarela to compel him to bring the meeting forward, a request Makwarela rejected.
“The issue is the timing of the election of a new mayor in Tshwane, as well as the passing of the adjustment budget. The speaker has scheduled the meeting to elect the new mayor on February 28, which will prevent the adjustment budget from being passed by the legislated deadline of the same day,” said Mulder.
He added that the move would leave the door open to the provincial government swooping in to place the city under administration, pointing out that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi had already indicated the intention to do so in his state of the province address on Monday.
Tshwane coalition to 'act decisively' against Makwarela for denying urgent council sitting request
Race to replace Tshwane mayor is on
In light of these developments, the coalition has vowed to:
The coalition also expressed its intention to approach the courts to compel the calling of the council meeting should it deem it necessary.
Mulder accused Makwarela of contributing to “efforts to return the capital city to the ANC and EFF through the back door”.
Makwarela has previously been accused of “playing both sides” after his handling of former mayor Randall Williams' resignation.
However, Makwarela denied he played a part in the chaos to create a soft landing to succeed Williams.
“COPE only holds one seat. Whether this single seat can warrant those ambitions, I don't know. We did not contest for the position of speaker. It is the coalition agreement that resulted in my occupation of this office, and we are playing within that particular lane as prescribed by the coalition agreement,” he said.
