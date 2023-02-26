A year after Russia invaded Ukraine and yet another attempt by the UN to end the war between the two European nations, the South African government is continuing its policy of “quiet diplomacy”.
In response to the UN General Assembly vote on Thursday demanding Russia pull its troops out of its neighbouring country, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) expressed “deep regret that the war in Ukraine, which marks its first anniversary, continues to destroy innocent lives and critical infrastructure, as well as displacing millions”.
“This is a war whose impact has resonated across the globe, affecting the livelihoods of the most vulnerable, and heightening the current debilitating global food, fuel, and finance crisis,” it said in a statement.
The department stressed its “unwavering belief” in the purpose and principles of the UN charter, which is to maintain international peace and security, and develop friendly relations among nations.
The resolution calling on Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine” was passed by an overwhelming majority, with 141 member states voting in favour and 32 abstaining.
African states formed a significant bloc among those who abstained from voting. South Africa was among the 15 nations that abstained, along with other African states such as Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Guinea, Mozambique, Sudan, and Uganda.
“We believe that sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all states should be sacrosanct, and this also applies to Ukraine. We are also firm in our resolve that urgent actions are needed to end the war,” Dirco said.
SA maintains 'quiet diplomacy' on Ukraine in pursuit of peace: Dirco
Image: INTS KALNINS
A year after Russia invaded Ukraine and yet another attempt by the UN to end the war between the two European nations, the South African government is continuing its policy of “quiet diplomacy”.
In response to the UN General Assembly vote on Thursday demanding Russia pull its troops out of its neighbouring country, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) expressed “deep regret that the war in Ukraine, which marks its first anniversary, continues to destroy innocent lives and critical infrastructure, as well as displacing millions”.
“This is a war whose impact has resonated across the globe, affecting the livelihoods of the most vulnerable, and heightening the current debilitating global food, fuel, and finance crisis,” it said in a statement.
The department stressed its “unwavering belief” in the purpose and principles of the UN charter, which is to maintain international peace and security, and develop friendly relations among nations.
The resolution calling on Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine” was passed by an overwhelming majority, with 141 member states voting in favour and 32 abstaining.
African states formed a significant bloc among those who abstained from voting. South Africa was among the 15 nations that abstained, along with other African states such as Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Guinea, Mozambique, Sudan, and Uganda.
“We believe that sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all states should be sacrosanct, and this also applies to Ukraine. We are also firm in our resolve that urgent actions are needed to end the war,” Dirco said.
White House on China's ceasefire proposal: respect for Ukraine sovereignty is key
“However, it is a sad indictment of our efforts that we as the international community have been unable to come up with concrete proposals to create the conditions to do so. As South Africa has stated before in this assembly, diplomacy and dialogue is the only path that will lead to a sustainable and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”
It said the resolution on the war in Ukraine, which comes amid an influx of arms to the region, perpetuating greater acts of violence and increased human suffering, together with the threat of nuclear war, makes peace seem less attainable.
“Over the last year, the UN General Assembly has adopted a series of resolutions on Ukraine. As we have asked the assembly before: are our words and actions focused on the maintenance of peace or creating further divisions that make the attainment of immediate peace less likely?
“While we support the present resolution's focus on the principles of the charter and international law, it sadly brings us no closer to laying the foundations for a durable peace and bringing an end to the devastation and destruction. What we need is a firm unequivocal commitment to peace, from all parties. A resolution calling for peace without firm action will ring hollow,” Dirco said
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Russian warship with hypersonic missiles arrives for drills with South Africa and China
G20 finance meeting to end without consensus on war in Ukraine: delegates
Financial crime watchdog FATF suspends Russia's membership over Ukraine war
Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova reflects on the war, one year later
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos