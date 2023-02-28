Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF 10th anniversary media launch

28 February 2023 - 12:41 By TimesLIVE

The EFF is hosting its 10th anniversary media launch on Tuesday at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

The party has seen significant growth since its formation in 2013, with many wondering if its survival and growth are dependent on party leader Julius Malema solely, and if it has a chance of remaining a relevant force should he step down as leader.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EFF birthday bash turns into Ramaphosa-bashing event

The EFF anniversary celebration in Mangaung yesterday became a multi-party platform to advance an offensive against president Cyril Ramaphosa
News
6 months ago

RECORDED | Julius Malema addresses members at party's 9th anniversary

EFF leader Julius Malema is delivering the keynote address as the party celebrates its ninth anniversary at Dr Molemela stadium in Bloemfontein, Free ...
Politics
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  2. Ramaphosa consults partners, showing he’s ready to reshuffle Politics
  3. The coast is now clear for Ramaphosa to pull the trigger Politics
  4. Gauteng department head keeps job despite damning findings Politics
  5. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand