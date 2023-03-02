Politics

'COPE is not a Mafikizolo party' - Party slams 'insults' that Makwarela is a 'proxy mayor'

02 March 2023 - 12:24
COPE's Murunwa Makwarela is the new mayor of the City of Tshwane.
Image: TWITTER

“We are not a Mafikizolo party to be called a proxy executive mayor. We are long in the struggle.”

This is what Congress of the People (COPE) spokesperson Dennis Bloem said about criticism of the party taking over Tshwane municipality. 

COPE's Dr Murunwa Makwarela was elected the new mayor of Tshwane this week, beating the DA's Brink Cilliers.

Makwarela received 112 votes to Brink's 101. The mayoral election came after Randall Williams’ abrupt resignation last month.

Addressing the media, Bloem said calling Makwarela a “proxy mayor” for the EFF and the ANC was an insult. 

“We are not a Mafikizolo party to be called a proxy executive mayor. We were long in the struggle ... were part of liberating this country, so nobody will use us as a proxy mayor. We have rights, and Dr Makwarela our mayor is there not because of a favour.

“There is no such thing as a proxy mayor. If other parties somewhere else are proxy mayors, the Congress of the People is not. We have rights and credentials. We are not hungry... we are a respectable party,” Bloem said. 

Tshwane mayor’s defeat of coalition partners was ‘planned’ in ANC and EFF takeover

The election of Dr Murunwa Makwarela as the new Tshwane mayor in defeat of the DA-led coalition did not happen by chance but was planned.
Politics
1 day ago

COPE was founded in 2008 by former ANC members, including former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa. 

Speaking to TimeLIVE, ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said Makwarela's election was a result of discussions by the ANC, the EFF, COPE and other minority opposition parties. 

“The council election was a product of discussions and negotiations. It was not by chance or surprise,” Makhubela said. 

He said the opposition’s takeover was prompted by a recent auditor-general report that found irregularities in the municipality’s finances.

“This agreement is to restore services to our people and to serve them the best way we can.” 

National spokesperson for the DA-led coalition, Dr Cornè Mulder, said the coalition would investigate councillors who voted for Makwarela and remove them. 

“These councillors will be removed and replaced with urgency ahead of a motion of no confidence that will be tabled to remove Makwarela from his ill-gotten office,” he said. 

