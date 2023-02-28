Politics

COPE's Murunwa Makwarela beats DA's Cilliers, is Tshwane's new mayor

28 February 2023 - 18:34
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Murunwa Makwarela, is the newly elected mayor of the City of Tshwane. File photo.
Murunwa Makwarela, is the newly elected mayor of the City of Tshwane. File photo.
Image: TWITTER

Dr Murunwa Makwarela from Congress of the people (COPE)  is the new mayor of Tshwane.

Makwarela was elected in council on Tuesday, receiving 112 votes against the DA's Cilliers Brink who received 101 votes.

This follows the dramatic exit of the DA's Randall Williams when he bowed out of office after an adverse audit finding, R10bn wasteful expenditure that cannot be accounted for and debilitating service delivery in the country's capital.

Coalition partners agreed that there had to be political consequences, yet remained firm behind the DA fielding a mayoral candidate, citing that they were bound to a coalition agreement.

Cilliers, who is a former MP and DA spokesperson was tipped as the multiparty coalition candidate.

Makwarela, who until the council sitting was the speaker, threw a spanner in the works by accepting the nomination to contest for the city's top job. He heeded the red beret's call to vote via secret ballot and recused himself to allow the city manager to preside over the election.

The newly elected mayor received the backing of the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and minority parties including the African Independent Congress, Al Jama-ah, African Transformation Movement and COPE.

COPE has one seat in the city council.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘I'm not scared to lose my job,’ Tshwane speaker says as coalition in limbo before mayor election

Coalition partners have threatened to table a motion of no confidence in speaker Murunwa Makwarela.
Politics
11 hours ago

Tshwane coalition to 'act decisively' against Makwarela for denying urgent council sitting request

The DA-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane has vowed to “act decisively” against the speaker of the council, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, for allegedly ...
Politics
5 days ago

Tshwane mayoral election delayed after DA's Cilliers Brink's council membership questioned

A meeting of the Tshwane council was delayed on Tuesday morning after an the objection from councillors questioning Cilliers Brink's membership and ...
Politics
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  2. Ramaphosa consults partners, showing he’s ready to reshuffle Politics
  3. The coast is now clear for Ramaphosa to pull the trigger Politics
  4. Gauteng department head keeps job despite damning findings Politics
  5. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand