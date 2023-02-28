Dr Murunwa Makwarela from Congress of the people (COPE) is the new mayor of Tshwane.
Makwarela was elected in council on Tuesday, receiving 112 votes against the DA's Cilliers Brink who received 101 votes.
This follows the dramatic exit of the DA's Randall Williams when he bowed out of office after an adverse audit finding, R10bn wasteful expenditure that cannot be accounted for and debilitating service delivery in the country's capital.
Coalition partners agreed that there had to be political consequences, yet remained firm behind the DA fielding a mayoral candidate, citing that they were bound to a coalition agreement.
Cilliers, who is a former MP and DA spokesperson was tipped as the multiparty coalition candidate.
Makwarela, who until the council sitting was the speaker, threw a spanner in the works by accepting the nomination to contest for the city's top job. He heeded the red beret's call to vote via secret ballot and recused himself to allow the city manager to preside over the election.
The newly elected mayor received the backing of the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and minority parties including the African Independent Congress, Al Jama-ah, African Transformation Movement and COPE.
COPE has one seat in the city council.
TimesLIVE
COPE's Murunwa Makwarela beats DA's Cilliers, is Tshwane's new mayor
