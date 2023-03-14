POLL | What do you think of Bongani Baloyi leaving ActionSA?

Bongani Baloyi's exit from ActionSA, a year after joining the party, has drawn mixed reactions.
Baloyi resigned from ActionSA on Monday, citing an attempt by party leader Herman Mashaba to remove him as the provincial leader and make him the national spokesperson as the reason.
Baloyi alleged the breakdown of his relationship with Mashaba was influenced by the leader's bodyguard Bafana Mthimkhulu.
He said he had consulted leaders in Tshwane and Johannesburg before resigning.
“Leaders were upset and confused, but ultimately they were of a view that we don’t believe that you are still needed in this party because how do you remain in this party when the president says he doesn't trust you and the relationship is beyond repair but still wants to appoint you closer to him?” said Baloyi.
In a statement, the party acknowledged “irreconcilable differences exist between Baloyi and ActionSA’s national leadership”.
“These issues relate to differences arising from the running of the province,” it added.
ActionSA said Mashaba met Baloyi last week to offer him “the mantle of national spokesperson, a senior national position within ActionSA, which is automatically represented on the senate [the party's highest decision-making body]”.
“ActionSA’s interim constitution makes the decision of appointing provincial chairpersons the prerogative of the president of the party until such time as an elective conference is held,” it said.
Baloyi declined the offer.
Some applauded Baloyi's decision to leave ActionSA, while others said he should have been willing to yield to the party's requests.
PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Why Bongani Baloyi resigned from ActionSA and what the repercussions are
Senior ActionSA leaders told the Sunday Times Baloyi was told in a meeting with Mashaba, national chair Michael Beaumont and Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip last week he was being removed as Gauteng provincial chair and would be appointed national spokesperson instead.
Baloyi apparently responded that he would rather leave the party.
“He told them that he agreed with them removing him, and that he was consenting and will step aside, but what he won’t accept is him continuing in the position of national spokesperson because it doesn’t make sense,” an insider said.
