For seven days her desperate family mobilised the community of Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal to search for Aken and her suspected kidnapper, Clarence van Buuren.
When she was eventually found, the outcome was the worst possible scenario.
When Van Buuren was arrested, he claimed innocence, insisting Aken had been the victim of an unknown attacker and he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Almost seven decades later and despite an apparent resolution to the case, the ripples that extend from this crime continue to move through time.
In episode 109 of True Crime South Africa, we explore this vintage true crime case and its lasting legacy.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Ripples through time: The murder of Joy Aken
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
In 1956 18-year-old Joy Aken accepted a lift home from a man she knew.
When she climbed into the Ford Anglia on October 2 more than six decades ago, it would be the last time she was seen alive.
Listen to the episode:
For seven days her desperate family mobilised the community of Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal to search for Aken and her suspected kidnapper, Clarence van Buuren.
When she was eventually found, the outcome was the worst possible scenario.
When Van Buuren was arrested, he claimed innocence, insisting Aken had been the victim of an unknown attacker and he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Almost seven decades later and despite an apparent resolution to the case, the ripples that extend from this crime continue to move through time.
In episode 109 of True Crime South Africa, we explore this vintage true crime case and its lasting legacy.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Don’t look away: The murder of Baby Daniel
PODCAST | Axe killer: The serial crimes of Phindile Joseph Ntshongwana
PODCAST | Death at midnight: the murder of Marike de Klerk
PODCAST | Greed and a crossbow: the murder of Graham Chatburn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos