South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Ripples through time: The murder of Joy Aken

14 March 2023 - 12:50 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Joy Aken accepted a lift home from a man she knew. I would be the last time she was seen alive. Stock photo.
Joy Aken accepted a lift home from a man she knew. I would be the last time she was seen alive. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

In 1956 18-year-old Joy Aken accepted a lift home from a man she knew.

When she climbed into the Ford Anglia on October 2 more than six decades ago, it would be the last time she was seen alive.

Listen to the episode:

For seven days her desperate family mobilised the community of Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal to search for Aken and her suspected kidnapper, Clarence van Buuren.

When she was eventually found, the outcome was the worst possible scenario.

When Van Buuren was arrested, he claimed innocence, insisting Aken had been the victim of an unknown attacker and he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Almost seven decades later and despite an apparent resolution to the case, the ripples that extend from this crime continue to move through time.

In episode 109 of True Crime South Africa, we explore this vintage true crime case and its lasting legacy.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Don’t look away: The murder of Baby Daniel

In episode 108 of 'True Crime South Africa' we explore the tragic and shocking 2016 death of Baby Daniel and ask what, if anything, could have been ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Axe killer: The serial crimes of Phindile Joseph Ntshongwana

Episode 106 of 'True Crime South Africa' explores the serial crimes of former rugby player Phindile Ntshongwana and the trial that would set a ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Death at midnight: the murder of Marike de Klerk

In episode 105 of 'True Crime South Africa', we explore the circumstances surrounding former first lady Marike de Klerk's murder and consider whether ...
News
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Greed and a crossbow: the murder of Graham Chatburn

In February 1992 a municipal worker discovered the body of a man in the Liesbeek River, which runs through several Cape Town suburbs
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  2. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  3. Stick-wielding workers ‘intimidating’ patients and staff at Durban hospital South Africa
  4. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News
  5. WATCH | Man takes police to where he dumped Meghan Cremer’s body, ‘confesses’ ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...