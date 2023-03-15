Baloyi said he decided to resign after consulting leaders in Tshwane and Johannesburg.
“In politics you don’t lead alone. It’s not about Bongani, there are leaders who I lead with and take guidance from, and we engage critically as well.
“Leaders were upset and confused, but ultimately they were of a view that we don’t believe you are still needed in this party because how do you remain in this party when the president says he doesn't trust you and the relationship is beyond repair but wants to appoint you closer to him?” said Baloyi.
Last year DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said Baloyi would regret joining ActionSA.
This after Baloyi revealed in an interview with the Sunday Times his decision to leave the DA after 14 years, saying it became “extremely toxic” when Zille was elected federal council chair in 2019.
“I last saw Bongani late 2021 in Jozi (at his request) to discuss his plans for his future DA career trajectory. It was, as always, amicable and pleasant. I have never had one unpleasant interaction with Bongani. Quite the contrary. My prediction? I think he will regret his move,” said Zille.
‘He has a good mentality but politics is a jungle’: McKenzie says Baloyi will not last two hours in PA
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on Bongani Baloyi's exit from ActionSA, claiming he would not last two hours in his party
The ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson resigned on Monday, citing an attempt by party leader Herman Mashaba to remove him as provincial leader and make him the national spokesperson.
Speaking on eNCA's Power to The Truth with JJ Tabane, McKenzie said Baloyi was a “good man” and has a “good mentality”.
“He (Baloyi) can cry as [much as] he likes about Herman Mashaba. Bongani came into politics with [the mentality] that he is a good man [but] this is a jungle.
“I would never welcome that man in the PA because he would not last two hours with us. We have things that are non-negotiable in the PA, such as wanting illegal foreigners to be mass deported. He has a view regarding illegal foreigners that is 100% against what we believe in,” said McKenzie.
Mashaba takes aim at Zille’s claim Bongani Baloyi will regret his move to ActionSA
