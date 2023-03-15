Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu resigns as MP, ending almost three-decade stint in parliament

15 March 2023 - 12:52
Lindiwe Sisulu was booted out during President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent cabinet reshuffle. File photo.
Image: Morapedi Mashashe

Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has resigned as an MP.

She becomes the third cabinet member to resign from parliament after being axed from the executive last week.

TimesLIVE earlier on Wednesday reported that two other former ministers, Nathi Mthethwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, had resigned.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed the resignations.

Lindiwe Sisulu, Nathi Mthethwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane's resignations from parliament mean they get to cash huge pension payouts that they would lose had they remained MPs

Instead of being backbenchers in parliament, those President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet have opted to resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits amounting to millions.

Sisulu was left out of the executive for the first time since 1996 when Ramaphosa wielded his axe in last week's reshuffle.

Her resignation brings to an end a nearly 30-year spell as an MP, having first joined the National Assembly in 1994.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Sisulu informed Majodina she should not be redeployed anywhere after her axing as she had intended to resign as an MP.

Most of her colleagues who were fired by Ramaphosa have been redeployed to parliament to join portfolio committees. These include Nkoana-Mashabane and Mthethwa, both of whom have since resigned, and former deputy ministers Thembi Siweya and Phumulo Masualle.

“I contacted all members who were relieved from cabinet to allocate them committees, but comrade Lindi Sisulu said I must not allocate her a portfolio committee because she was resigning and I will get her resignation letter on March 13 2023,” said Majodina on Tuesday.

It's believed Sisulu will receive at least R4m in loss-of-employment benefits paid to ministers and MPs on loss of office.

She had been in the executive under former president Nelson Mandela and was reappointed by all his successors, including Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa during his first term.

Sisulu has led several ministries, including tourism, international relations, human settlements, water & sanitation, defence, public service & administration, housing and intelligence.

Attempts to source comments from Sisulu and Mthethwa were unsuccessful.

Nathi Mthethwa resigns as MP after being axed from cabinet

Instead of being backbenchers in parliament, those President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet have opted to resign to cash in huge pension ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Ex-minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane resigns as MP after cabinet reshuffle

Former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has resigned as an MP.
Politics
7 hours ago

Lindiwe Sisulu to resign as MP after being axed from cabinet

Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has notified the ANC parliamentary caucus of her intention to resign as an MP.
Politics
22 hours ago

'Some comrades are letting us down in a big way': Mbalula cracks the whip

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has vowed that cabinet members, mayors and other deployees will not be comfortable in their jobs while the ...
Politics
6 days ago
