Instead of being backbenchers in parliament, those President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet have opted to resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits amounting to millions.
Sisulu was left out of the executive for the first time since 1996 when Ramaphosa wielded his axe in last week's reshuffle.
Her resignation brings to an end a nearly 30-year spell as an MP, having first joined the National Assembly in 1994.
TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Sisulu informed Majodina she should not be redeployed anywhere after her axing as she had intended to resign as an MP.
Most of her colleagues who were fired by Ramaphosa have been redeployed to parliament to join portfolio committees. These include Nkoana-Mashabane and Mthethwa, both of whom have since resigned, and former deputy ministers Thembi Siweya and Phumulo Masualle.
“I contacted all members who were relieved from cabinet to allocate them committees, but comrade Lindi Sisulu said I must not allocate her a portfolio committee because she was resigning and I will get her resignation letter on March 13 2023,” said Majodina on Tuesday.
It's believed Sisulu will receive at least R4m in loss-of-employment benefits paid to ministers and MPs on loss of office.
Lindiwe Sisulu resigns as MP, ending almost three-decade stint in parliament
Image: Morapedi Mashashe
Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has resigned as an MP.
She becomes the third cabinet member to resign from parliament after being axed from the executive last week.
TimesLIVE earlier on Wednesday reported that two other former ministers, Nathi Mthethwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, had resigned.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed the resignations.
Instead of being backbenchers in parliament, those President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet have opted to resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits amounting to millions.
Sisulu was left out of the executive for the first time since 1996 when Ramaphosa wielded his axe in last week's reshuffle.
Her resignation brings to an end a nearly 30-year spell as an MP, having first joined the National Assembly in 1994.
TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Sisulu informed Majodina she should not be redeployed anywhere after her axing as she had intended to resign as an MP.
Most of her colleagues who were fired by Ramaphosa have been redeployed to parliament to join portfolio committees. These include Nkoana-Mashabane and Mthethwa, both of whom have since resigned, and former deputy ministers Thembi Siweya and Phumulo Masualle.
“I contacted all members who were relieved from cabinet to allocate them committees, but comrade Lindi Sisulu said I must not allocate her a portfolio committee because she was resigning and I will get her resignation letter on March 13 2023,” said Majodina on Tuesday.
It's believed Sisulu will receive at least R4m in loss-of-employment benefits paid to ministers and MPs on loss of office.
She had been in the executive under former president Nelson Mandela and was reappointed by all his successors, including Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa during his first term.
Sisulu has led several ministries, including tourism, international relations, human settlements, water & sanitation, defence, public service & administration, housing and intelligence.
Attempts to source comments from Sisulu and Mthethwa were unsuccessful.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Nathi Mthethwa resigns as MP after being axed from cabinet
Ex-minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane resigns as MP after cabinet reshuffle
Lindiwe Sisulu to resign as MP after being axed from cabinet
'Some comrades are letting us down in a big way': Mbalula cracks the whip
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos