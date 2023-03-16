Politics

Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi suspended after police raid

16 March 2023 - 14:08 By TIMESLIVE
Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi has been placed on suspension. File photo.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town's human settlements MMC Malusi Booi has been suspended after the police search and seizure operation at City of Cape Town offices.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed on Thursday that Booi had been suspended from the mayoral committee “with immediate effect”.

Booi's office was among those targeted late on Wednesday by detectives attached to the commercial crime investigation unit.

“The SAPS informed me this morning the investigation is at an early stage but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption and that further details cannot be disclosed at this time,” said Hill-Lewis.

“I have suspended councillor Booi from his position on the mayoral committee. In the interim, I have appointed alderman James Vos as acting mayco member for human settlements.

“I have further assured the SAPS of the city’s full support in the investigation. The city has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance.”

