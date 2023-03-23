WATCH LIVE | Paul Mashatile appears before parliament for first Q&A session

Paul Mashatile will on Thursday appear before the National Assembly for his first question-and-answer session as deputy president.
MPs are expected to grill Mashatile on government's plans to reduce municipal Eskom debt, which contributes to load-shedding.
They are also likely to ask Mashatile what steps the state will take on the Phala Phala scandal and what is being done to combat corruption.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
