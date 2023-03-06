Ramaphosa finally confirms Mashatile as his second in command

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally confirmed Paul Mashatile as his second in command at the Union Buildings ending months of speculation since Mashatile’s election as the deputy president of the ANC in December.
Ramaphosa announced Mashatile’s appointment as the country’s deputy president exactly a month to the day that Mashatile was sworn in as an MP.
Mashatile’s predecessor David Mabuza had resigned two days earlier but Ramaphosa asked him to stay on until the management of his “departure and transition” was finalised.
The president also announced the creation of two new ministries — electricity & planning and monitoring & evaluation.
The political head of planning, monitoring and evaluation has previously been responsible for the State Security Agency and Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) among other entities. That job has now been split between two ministers, newcomer Maropene Ramokgopa heading planning, monitoring and evaluation, while communication and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will be responsible for the SSA and GCIS.
Ramaphosa appointed Kgosientso Ramokgopa as minister of electricity, who will be responsible for dealing with load-shedding.
Announcing the changes to the national executive on Monday night, Ramaphosa said while this will result in an increase in the number of ministries in the short term, as indicated in the state of the nation address, he has instructed the presidency and National Treasury to develop a proposal to rationalise government departments, entities and programmes to ensure greater efficiency.
“This work, which will result in the reduction of the number of ministries, will inform the configuration of government going into the next administration.
“We said in the Sona that our most immediate task is to dramatically reduce the severity of load-shedding in the coming months and ultimately end load-shedding altogether. Our focus is on the full and urgent implementation of the Energy Action Plan. As government, Eskom and other stakeholders, we remain committed to that plan.”
Ramaphosa promoted a number of deputy ministers to the cabinet, while the axe fell on tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu who has been a member of the executive since 1994.
Other ministers who did not retain a position in the cabinet were Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (women, youth and people with disabilities) and sports and recreation’s Nathi Mthethwa.
In a surprise move, Ramaphosa appointed Zizi Kodwa (deputy state security) to Mthethwa’s position. Sources have previously claimed Kodwa was earmarked for the minister of transport position left by Fikile Mbalula, who is now full-time at ANC headquarters.
Former Salga president Thembi Nkadimeng also got a promotion as new minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs replacing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is now the new minister of women, youth and people with disabilities.
Deputy minister of transport Sindi Chikunga is now the minister of that portfolio, while GOOD leader Patricia de Lille was shifted to tourism.
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala will take over the embattled department of public works and infrastructure.
Former Eastern Cape premier Noxolo Kiviet, who until Monday was the deputy minister of public works, is the new minister of public service and administration.
Ramaphosa said the purpose of the changes was to ensure that government was properly capacitated and directed to give effect to the commitments made in the Sona and the budget speech.
He acknowledged there has been concern expressed by South Africans about the amount of time it has taken to finalise the changes to the executive.
The delay was a result of a number of processes that needed to be followed, some of which are requirements of the constitution relating to the appointment of members of the national executive, he said.
Ramaphosa said understanding that just over one year remained in the term of this sixth administration, the changes were not about overhauling the national executive but to fill vacancies that have occurred and to direct government more effectively towards the areas that require urgent and decisive action.
“I have sought to balance the need for new skills and capabilities to drive the agenda that we outlined in the Sona with the important task of ensuring stability and continuity in the work of government.”
Deputy ministers:
In the presidency: Nomasonto Motaung and Kenneth Morolong
Deputy minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities: Sisisi Tolashe
Deputy minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation: Pinky Kekana
Deputy ministers for Cogta: Parks Tau and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe
Deputy ministers for water and sanitation: David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala
Deputy minister of public works: Bernice Swarts
Deputy minister of small business development: Dipuo Peters
Deputy minister of public enterprises: Obed Bapela
Deputy minister of transport: Lisa Mangcu.
