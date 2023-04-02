'Disappointed, but I am not leaving the DA,' says defeated Phalatse

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says while she's disappointed with her defeat in the DA leadership contest, she will remain a member of the party.
Phalatse has pledged to stay in the DA and work with re-elected leader John Steenhuisen despite a bitter leadership campaign.
Phalatse's comments come on the back of her defeat at the DA congress on Sunday, where she lost out to Steenhuisen.
“I am disappointed obviously, because I raised my hand for a reason. I believe the DA had a real opportunity here ahead of 2024 given the ANC's imminent collapse,” said Phalatse.
Despite the loss, the former mayor vowed to support the elected leadership.
“I will stand behind John [Steenhuisen]. I will continue to fight for diversity and to be the voice within the DA,” said Phalatse.
Steenhuisen was re-elected as federal leader of the party, alongside a federal council leadership consisting of a majority of white males.
However, Phalatse maintained that outcomes of the composition of the federal council were because delegates backed individuals and that the party did not operate on racial quotas.
“Because we are a nonracial party, we don't operate on racial quotas. We encourage everybody to put their hand up for positions and when they are picked, it is not based on their demographic data, race or gender.
“Given the fact that they are engaging, they would like the party to change certain things,” said the former mayor.
Phalatse said she would wait to hear from Steenhuisen what his plans are for the party and what the strategy would be going into the 2024 national election.
She said she foresaw an opportunity for a coalition government next year and that the party should continue to drive a growth message.
Phalatse also admitted she was not aware of the electoral outcome margins and would await that information after the congress.
Federal congress spokesperson Werner Horn told TimesLIVE the voting process had gone as planned.
“Delegates received their codes and links this morning, and voting took place between 6am and 9am.”
Horn praised the high voter turnout, and said that over 90% of those who were eligible to vote had cast their vote by 8.30am.
“That's based on everyone who registered as delegates. The figure was confirmed on Saturday to be in excess of 83%. That equates to nearly 1,700 delegates who participated in the election on Sunday morning.”
Horn said a "'first past the post” voting system was used in the election of the federal leader and in other categories with multiple candidates, the “single transferable vote” mechanism was employed.
“Those who joined the tabulation and analysis of results, party agents included, will be kept in lockdown until after the electoral outcomes have been announced to the delegates on stage. This is to protect the secrecy of the process,” he said.
Steenhuisen has been retained as leader for the next three years.
Helen Zille was re-elected as DA federal council chairperson, which puts her in charge of the party’s day-to-day affairs.
Cape Town mayco member JP Smith is the new first deputy federal chairperson.
MP Solly Malatsi is the party's new second deputy federal chairperson, with Anton Bredell as the third deputy federal chairperson.
The DA concluded its biggest electoral congress to date, which was attended by 2,000 delegates.
TimesLIVE
'Disappointed, but I am not leaving the DA,' says defeated Phalatse
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
TimesLIVE
