Politics

Joburg mayor Amad under fire for prospective R9bn loan as PA admits it backed 'wrong horse'

11 April 2023 - 13:59
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad has been criticised for a proposed R9bn loan which he says would be used for 'service delivery issues' and 'a smart city'. File photo.
Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad has been criticised for a proposed R9bn loan which he says would be used for 'service delivery issues' and 'a smart city'. File photo.
Image: reddy Mavunda/Business Day

Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad has been criticised over a prospective R9bn loan which he claims will be used for “service delivery issues” and to develop a “smart city”.

Amad, in an SABC interview, revealed he had secured a prospective loan.

He later clarified that the loan facility mentioned was an example of proposals received and not stated as a “final and concluded deal”.

In a statement, Amad said the loan was mentioned in the context of the interview to demonstrate a collective will of the city leadership to steer Joburg towards growth and development.

“The loan proposal referred to is but one of many unsolicited proposals advanced to the city following widely published reports on the city's financial difficulties following the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent economic impact on ratepayers in the city,” said Amad.

He added that there were various discussions under way, with numerous unsolicited proposals from a variety of stakeholders.

After an outcry over Amad's alleged incompetence and a public debate over his ability to lead the country's economic hub, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said the developments were “embarrassing”.

“We must put the citizens of Joburg first and admit that we backed the wrong horse,” said McKenzie.

The PA leader added Amad was forced to step into a role he was not equipped for.

“Amad was asked to climb a mountain too high for him. It's not just harming Joburg, it's destroying him too.”

McKenzie said they would rectify the “blunder” and apologised to residents. He also called for Amad to resign.

The DA said the mayor might have incriminated himself.

“The executive mayor has no business getting involved in these kinds of administrative processes. This is criminal and requires investigation. The DA caucus in Johannesburg will ensure that this instance of corruption is uncovered and dealt with,” said DA Joburg caucus leader and former mayor Mpho Phalatse.

ActionSA to file no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad to 'save city from embarrassment'

ActionSA is to table a motion of no confidence against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad, saying it wants to “save the city from embarrassment”.
Politics
4 hours ago

In a statement, the DA caucus emphasised that section 160(2)(d) of the constitution prohibits anyone being delegated the authority to commit the council to any loan. It said the council had no knowledge of the loan and that council processes could not be bypassed.

“The executive mayor is in way over his head and he should have allowed city officials to manage administrative processes in line with relevant legislation and the constitution. He made his statement on the nation’s public broadcaster.

“At worst, he has potentially committed an act of crime, at best he is unfit to hold office,” said Phalatse.

On Tuesday, ActionSA said it would table a motion of no confidence against Amad to “save the city from embarrassment”. The motion is scheduled to be tabled in council on April 25.

Phalatse said the DA would initiate and support legal, reasonable and democratic efforts to hold the “out of his depth ANC/EFF puppet mayor” accountable.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

ActionSA to file no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad to 'save city from embarrassment'

ActionSA is to table a motion of no confidence against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad, saying it wants to “save the city from embarrassment”.
Politics
4 hours ago

Instability in Gauteng metros is compromising local government — Samwu

The South African Municipal Workers' Union in Gauteng says appointments are delayed, labour issues not resolved and corruption takes place due to ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ActionSA to file no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad to ... Politics

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia Politics
  2. Lesufi admits ANC could plunge to 40% in Gauteng Politics
  3. Africa is just as important as Ukraine, says Naledi Pandor Politics
  4. DA’s Malusi Booi ‘targeted over leadership ambitions’ Politics
  5. ActionSA in no rush to elect new leaders Politics

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
N3 horror crash involving 41 car pile-up and five fatalities