Mathew Cuthbert has been appointed the DA's head of policy.
He replaces Gwen Ngwenya, who left the post a month ago to lead Airbnb’s policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa.
The DA's announcement comes on the cusp of changes in the shadow cabinet of the party, which was affected by the reshuffle of the national cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the changes were made to align the DA's shadow cabinet to provide for full accountability over the newly formed national executive.
“The shadow cabinet thus acts as a reflection of the new executive, ensuring that each and every minister and ministry has a dedicated DA watchdog of accountability,” said Steenhuisen.
The DA has also appointed a new national spokesperson to fill the vacancy left by Cilliers Brink, who took up a position as councillor in Tshwane and was subsequently elected executive mayor of the capital city.
Mathew Cuthbert replaces Gwen Ngwenya as DA's head of policy
Image: Supplied
Mathew Cuthbert has been appointed the DA's head of policy.
He replaces Gwen Ngwenya, who left the post a month ago to lead Airbnb’s policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa.
The DA's announcement comes on the cusp of changes in the shadow cabinet of the party, which was affected by the reshuffle of the national cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the changes were made to align the DA's shadow cabinet to provide for full accountability over the newly formed national executive.
“The shadow cabinet thus acts as a reflection of the new executive, ensuring that each and every minister and ministry has a dedicated DA watchdog of accountability,” said Steenhuisen.
The DA has also appointed a new national spokesperson to fill the vacancy left by Cilliers Brink, who took up a position as councillor in Tshwane and was subsequently elected executive mayor of the capital city.
ActionSA to launch 'political academy' to prepare members for government
Current national spokesperson and newly elected party deputy federal chair Solly Malatsi will be joined by Werner Horn as the DA’s additional national spokesperson.
Another notable change is the removal of Natasha Mazzone from the joint standing committee on intelligence. She is now going to serve as shadow minister of communications and digital technologies.
Lastly, Dr Leon Schreiber has been appointed as strategy and communications adviser to Steenhuisen.
The following changes have been made to the shadow ministry:
The following changes have been made to the shadow deputy ministry:
The changes take effect immediately.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
I am available should I be offered the opportunity: Phalatse ahead of Joburg mayor Amad's no-confidence motion
Former DA MPL Mbali Ntuli launches non-profit organisation for change-makers
Helen Zille calls out 'racial analysis double standard' over black members leaving the DA
Why the DA is hiding its economic wish list
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos