Western Cape premier Alan Winde has lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to South Africa despite a warrant for his arrest.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for the Russian leader's arrest over his invasion of Ukraine.
This week Ramaphosa confused the nation by saying the government intends to withdraw from the ICC, an announcement which was later withdrawn.
“Even in the face of this arrest warrant, national government has the gall to invite President Putin to a Brics summit in South Africa, scheduled for later this year. This is unacceptable and deplorable.
“Putin has consistently and violently eroded the freedoms of the Ukrainian people and those in his own country who dare take a principled stand against his brutal actions. If the Russian leader sets foot in the Western Cape, we as the provincial government will have him arrested by Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers. If the SA Police Service is unable or unwilling to act, then we must,” said Winde.
He said while Putin enjoys freedom, he has robbed the Ukrainians of theirs.
“South Africans on Thursday celebrate Freedom Day; itself a reminder of the long, often violent struggle South Africa endured to achieve democracy.
“The Western Cape government (WCG) will not only fight for the fundamental rights and freedoms of our citizens but is also willing to show solidarity with Ukraine by taking a stand against the brute force unleashed on its civilians by Russia,” he said.
Winde added he was “highly” disturbed by how the ANC national government is entirely focused on taking steps to ensure the freedom of Putin, instead of focusing on securing freedoms for South Africans, many of whom are not free from fear and have yet to achieve economic freedom 29 years into democracy.
'If Putin comes to Western Cape, we will arrest him,' says WC premier Alan Winde
PODCAST | Political criticism of ICC 'won't hold water if Putin visits SA'
