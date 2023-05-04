WATCH | Makhubele looks to 'prayer' ahead of Joburg mayoral election

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has sought “divine intervention” ahead of Friday's much-anticipated mayoral election.
Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has sought “divine intervention” ahead of Friday's much-anticipated mayoral election.
A highly placed source in her office said it was normal practice for Makhubele to invite pastors, among them a Nigerian prophet, to “bless and anoint” the city's offices and chambers ahead of important electoral days.
“This is what happens in the city when she wants a position. She invites these prophets and pastors with anointing oil and they conduct prayers. Even on the day of council they are here,” said the source.
TimesLIVE has seen a video in which Makhubele, who has openly declared her availability for mayorship, joins a small crowd in the city's offices to sing Halellujah Amen in what appears to be a praise and worship session.
“When Thapelo Amad [former Joburg mayor] became the mayor, she was not happy as the prophecy she received did not come to pass and the prayers did not work,” said the source.
“This Nigerian prophet, John, was the one who prophesied that Colleen will be the speaker of council in less than 72 hours and indeed it came to pass. She even promised to take care of him and pastor Mark when it happened.
“When she became the speaker, she forgot about him and that is why she believes she did not get named as mayoral candidate and [former mayor] Thapelo Amad did.”
On Tuesday, Makhubele adjourned a council meeting to elect a new mayor due to endless requests for caucus breaks from political parties, saying it was clear councillors were not ready to do so.
Insiders say the delays were due to indecisiveness by the ANC/EFF and minority party camp on who to field as a mayoral candidate. Makhubele's name was among those thrown in the hat.
Another source said staff at times took part in the prayer sessions.
“She’s the speaker so she has access to the council chambers at all times. She sometimes uses the venue where councillors have meetings for these sessions.
“There was a point where it became part of the job — it wasn’t explicitly compulsory, but it was an unsaid understanding that if you want to keep your job, you must keep your political principal happy and do what she says and fall in line.”
A third source corroborated the others, saying staff in her private office were forced to attend these sessions.
“They have taken place almost every Saturday since she became the speaker and these gatherings were made compulsory for us,” said the insider.
Council reconvenes on Friday in a bid to elect someone to the city's top job. It remains to be seen whether the higher powers will increase Makhubele's mayoral chances.
Repeated attempts to reach Makhubele for comment were unsuccessful.
