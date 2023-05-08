Will Zuma join the EFF? Here’s what South Africans think about Malema’s call

This was after the spokesperson for Zuma's namesake foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, ditched the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the EFF.
“We are confident the numbers are growing and we are not shocked by what Manyi did by joining the EFF. It is the only organisation a black self-caring person and self-respecting person will join.
“He is more than welcome in the EFF and we hope very soon we will welcome [former] president Zuma into the EFF. It's a home of rehabilitation. Anyone who wants to come they are more than welcome,” Malema said.
The red beret leader said Manyi's credentials spoke volumes.
“On behalf of the EFF ground forces, I want to take this opportunity to welcome fighter Mzwanele Manyi to his political home. We are honoured to have you as part of our family. Remember, we are one people of the African continent.
“Your credentials speak volumes and we are more than confident you will make a massive contribution to the success of the struggle for economic freedom in our lifetime,” said Malema.
Many online believe the day Zuma joins the EFF “will be the death of the ANC”, while some questioned whether Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla would follow suit.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say about Malema's call:
“If [former] president Jacob Zuma joins the EFF before the 2024 elections. The [ANC secretary-general] Fikile Mbalulas must start fixing their CVs to go and work at Shoprite as packers because it is going to be the end of the ANC.”
This is one of the remarks from many who reacted to EFF leader Julius Malema calling for Zuma to join his party.
Speaking at the EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations in the Western Cape at the weekend, Malema said he hoped Zuma would join the “home of rehabilitation”.
Many online believe the day Zuma joins the EFF “will be the death of the ANC”, while some questioned whether Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla would follow suit.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say about Malema's call:
